Russia rejects very possibility of using nuclear arms in Ukraine — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador al Large Andrey Belousov has rejected allegations about Russia’s potential plans to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"We deem it necessary to refute ungrounded speculations that Russia is allegedly looking at using nuclear weapons in Ukraine or threatens to use such weapons. Obviously, this is being done deliberately to whip up anti-Russian hysteria," he said at the 11th NPT Review Conference.

The diplomat stressed that Moscow "is making efforts to prevent any armed confrontation between nuclear opponents as this will be bring escalation to a nuclear level."

"Russia is not interested in escalating tension. It is in our best interest that nuclear weapons are never used," he stressed.