Trump tells Putin deal to resolve Ukraine conflict is nearing

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that a deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is close, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters after a phone call between the two leaders.

"Donald Trump believes that a deal that would put an end to the conflict in Ukraine is already within reach," the Kremlin aide said.

Ushakov noted that, with regard to the Ukrainian settlement, "the US president stressed the importance of bringing hostilities to an end as soon as possible, as well as his willingness to do everything in his power to facilitate this." "His representatives will continue to maintain dialogue with both Moscow and Kiev," Ushakov added.

The previous phone talk between Putin and Trump took place on March 9. Today’s phone call between the two leaders marks their 12th conversation since Trump returned to the White House in early 2025.