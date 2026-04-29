Zelensky provoking nuclear conflict, not seeking peace — Zakharova

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is sabotaging any and all peace initiatives and is now creating conditions for a potential nuclear conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat drew attention to Zelensky’s earlier remarks that Ukraine should be given both NATO membership and nuclear weapons as security guarantees.

"He, in fact, continues to provoke a nuclear conflict with such statements. Moreover, Western Europe risks becoming the first victim of this very nuclear blackmail," she told a news conference.

"Zelensky clearly does not want peace. He seeks to prolong the fighting indefinitely and is ready to risk a dangerous escalation of the conflict.

"The Europeans need to understand that if they don't stop him, their protege, to whom they allocate millions of euros every day, and he doesn't stop in this frenzy, they probably won't be able to avoid the consequences."

The diplomat noted that Zelensky extended martial law in Ukraine again, "this time until August 2. This is how he conducts this violent campaign that is now not just a mobilization, but the snuffing out of the Ukrainian people."