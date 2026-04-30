Lavrov speaks on revival of Nazism in Europe, attacks in Caspian Sea area, Ukraine issue

ASTANA, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow is still interested in resuming the negotiation process on Ukraine based on the existing Russia-US understandings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with top Kazakh diplomat Yermek Kosherbayev.

He pointed to attempts by European countries not only to revive Nazism but also to turn their people against Russia.

TASS has compiled the main points from the top diplomat’s remarks.

Preparations for Putin’s visit to Kazakhstan

The top diplomats of Russia and Kazakhstan discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to the Central Asian nation: "We discussed the schedule of future meetings at the high, top and other levels, focusing on the Russian president’s upcoming state visit to Kazakhstan."

Attacks in Caspian Sea area

The US-Israeli aggression against Iran has negatively affected the Caspian Sea area: "We regret to say that the unprovoked armed aggression against Iran by the US and Israel has had the most negative impact on the Caspian Sea and its coastal areas. The Caspian Sea region must remain a zone of peace and cooperation."

An attack on infrastructure at Iran’s Caspian Sea port of Anzali was unacceptable: "The anti-Iranian coalition’s March 18 strike on infrastructure facilities at the Anzali port was certainly inappropriate and unacceptable as the port provides logistics services to all five Caspian states."

Middle East conflict

The Palestinian state issue is at an impasse with no way out in sight: "As for the Middle East, we certainly believe it is important to keep an eye on what is happening in Lebanon, as well as on the impasse in terms of creating the Palestinian State, for which there is no way out in sight."

Russia and Kazakhstan highlight the need for "for immediate efforts to overcome the crisis in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East in general in order to pave the way for political agreements between all parties involved."

Ukrainian settlement

Russia remains interested in resuming negotiations on Ukraine based on the existing understandings with the US: "We are still interested in restarting the negotiation process based on the existing Russia-US arrangements."

Moscow expects that the agreements reached at the Russia-US summit in Alaska will be implemented: "We expect the agreements reached in Alaska to be carried out."

Russia appreciates Kazakhstan’s neutral and balanced position on the Ukraine issue: "We are grateful to our partners in Kazakhstan for understanding the situation and maintaining a balanced approach to assessing what is happening there. We know that these assessments are regularly presented at various international events, particularly by Kazakhstan's president."

Revival of Nazism in Europe

European countries seek to revive Nazi ideas, raising their people against Russia: "Undoubtedly, the current situation shows that apart from a historical aspect, there is also a practical dimension to their memory, given persistent attempts by a number of European states to revive Nazism in new forms, while mobilizing the people of European nations against our country."

Russia-Kazakhstan relations

Relations between Russia and Kazakhstan get broader and deeper with every passing year and there is not a single area "that intergovernmental dialogue does not cover."

Moscow-Astana ties are "highly intensive, multifaceted and comprehensive, and, most importantly, they contribute to maintaining stability in the common Eurasian space."

Work to establish Russia’s consulate general in the Kazakh city of Aktau is in its final stages: "We pointed out today that the process of opening a Russian consulate general in the Caspian Sea city of Aktau is now in its final stages."