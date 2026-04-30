Ceasefire, step toward Russia-US normalization: reaction to Putin-Trump conversation

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Specific terms of the Russia-proposed Victory Day ceasefire with Ukraine will be announced, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

On April 29, during a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the duration of Victory Day celebrations.

The phone call between the leaders is a step toward normalizing relations between the countries, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee, emphasized.

TASS has compiled the main reactions to the phone call.

Kremlin’s comments on ceasefire

The specific dates of the Victory Day ceasefire will be announced, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

During the call, Putin expressed his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the duration of Victory Day celebrations.

Trump actively supported the initiative, noting that the holiday marks a shared victory over Nazism in World War II.

Trump’s comment

Commenting on his phone conversation with Putin, Trump stated that a solution to the Ukrainian crisis would be found "relatively quickly."

He described Wednesday’s conversation with the Russian president as "very good."

The US leader also stated that Russia had defeated Ukraine, but illustrated his remark with references to Iran.

At the same time, he opined that the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran could end at roughly the same time.

Reaction in Russia

The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is a step toward normalizing bilateral relations, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee, emphasized.

About telephone conversation

Putin spoke with Trump over the phone on April 29.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that the conversation was frank and businesslike.

According to him, the conversation between Putin and Trump lasted more than an hour and a half.

The two leaders discussed Russia’s readiness to declare a ceasefire on Victory Day, the Ukrainian settlement, the situation in Iran, and agreed to maintain contact personally and through their aides and representatives.

The conversation between the presidents was their 12th since Trump returned to the White House in early 2025.