Iran to strike at Americans in Arab monarchs’ palaces if war resumes — lawmaker

TEHRAN, April 30. /TASS/. If the US resumes hostilities, Iran’s armed forces will strike American military personnel even if they are located "in the palaces of Gulf monarchs," Manouchehr Mottaki, a member of the Majlis (Iran’s unicameral parliament) Committee on National Security and Foreign Policy and former foreign minister of the Islamic Republic, said.

"In Istanbul (at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held April 15-19 - TASS), I called on the Gulf states to pray that the Americans don't start a new war. This time, we will strike at American terrorists, even if they are in the palaces of Gulf monarchs," he told SNN in an interview.

Mottaki stressed that the consequences for the entire region would be disastrous if the war resumed.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic. On April 11, Tehran and Washington held talks in Islamabad, but failed to reach an agreement on a long-term resolution due to a number of disagreements. On April 13, the US military started a naval blockade of Iran. On April 21, the US president announced an extension of the ceasefire. However, Iranian state TV said Tehran does not intend to recognize the extension unilaterally announced by Washington and will act in accordance with its own interests.