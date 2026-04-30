Kiev starts using Starlink alternatives in special military operation zone — expert

LUGANSK, April 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have started using European alternatives to the Starlink satellite network in the special military operation zone, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Kiev is believed to be testing low-orbit satellites of the European Union’s IRIS communication constellation, he said. According to Marochko, Russian troops examining the fragments of a downed Ukrainian drone found a different navigation and communication system.

"Presumably, Ukrainian militants are already testing the European Union’s IRIS low-orbit communication satellite constellation, which can become an alternative to Starlink," Marochko noted.