RDIF chief says Trump’s words on reducing troops in Germany are 'black mark' for Merz

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has described US President Donald Trump’s pledge to reduce the US contingent in Germany as a "black mark" for Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Black mark for struggling Merz," he wrote on his X page.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that his administration "is studying and reviewing the possible reduction of troops in Germany," and a decision will be made soon.