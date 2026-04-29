WASHINGTON, April 30. /TASS/. Canada is sparing no effort to keep the Kiev regime afloat but this will not help it, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told TASS.

"There is nothing surprising about that," he said, commenting on The Globe and Mail’s reports that the Canadian company Sentinel is looking at organizing a joint venture with an unnamed Ukrainian firm to manufacture drones for Ukraine in Canada.

"Canada continues to do everything in its power to keep the unviable, antipopular regime in Kiev afloat. However, this will not help this regime. But it will certainly squeeze yet another sum of money out of Canadian taxpayers’ pockets," the diplomat noted.

The Globe and Mail reported earlier that Canada and Ukraine’s defense ministries are engaged in talks on the production of drones for Kiev. It is expected that the Canadian government will buy these drones to transfer them to the Ukrainian army. The media outlet recalled that since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Ottawa has provided Kiev with military aid worth $6.5 billion.