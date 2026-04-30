Ukraine mum on Russia’s initiative to declare Victory Day ceasefire — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received a response from Kiev regarding Russia’s willingness to declare a ceasefire on Victory Day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"As for the Kiev regime, we have not yet received a response," he emphasized.

During a telephone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump the day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his readiness to declare a ceasefire for the duration of Victory Day celebrations. Trump actively supported the initiative, noting that the holiday marks the shared victory over Nazism in World War II.