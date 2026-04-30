MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drone export project is nothing but a scheme to launder European money for weapons, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"This latest gimmick that being so much hyped up by [Vladimir] Zelensky, with the grandiose name ‘Drone Deals’, is most likely a corruption scheme invented by the European backers of the Ukrainian project to launder European funds for military equipment. Firstly, such a PR project creates the illusion that Ukraine is not entirely dependent on others, but is actually capable of producing something itself, which makes it less of a blow to European donors," he told TASS. "Secondly, Ukrainian shell companies can be inserted into the chains for using the colossal sums of money recently allocated by Europe for arms, and some of the funds can be returned as a ‘token of gratitude’ to those leaders, who are so vocal in advocating for the allocation of ever-increasing funds, both for arming Europe and for arming the Kiev regime."

Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that Kiev offers its friendly countries a "special cooperation format, Drone Deals, or special agreements on the production and supplies of drones, missiles, projectiles, and other types of weapons, combat vehicles, software, and integration with partners’ defense systems."