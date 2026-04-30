Concrete details of Victory Day ceasefire to be announced — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Concrete details of a Victory Day ceasefire will be announced soon, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"They will be announced," he said when asked when this ceasefire will come into effect.

During a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that he is ready to declare a ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations. Trump actively supported the initiative, saying that this holiday marks our joint victory over Nazism in World War Two.

Last time, Russia declared a ceasefire on Orthodox Easter. Russian forces were ordered to suspend combat operations along all parts of the frontline but be ready to thwart any potential aggression from the enemy.

Last year, Putin declared a ceasefire during the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patrotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front, during WWII, where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany.