MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. A country "that steals presidents and starts conflicts" cannot serve as an effective mediator, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev said during the "Knowledge. First" educational marathon.

"It’s hardly an easy role to fill. There are no certified mediators, even though many claim to be one. It is hard to believe that a country that steals presidents and starts conflicts can act as an effective mediator in all situations," Medvedev said, responding to a question about whether the US is currently capable of acting as a mediator in resolving complex conflicts – a role it often seeks to assume.

However, he added that it would be wrong to deny that "at the very least, the current US administration, led by Donald Trump, is trying to do something in this respect."

According to Medvedev, it is enough to recall the previous administration of Joe Biden, which "simply harnessed the war machine and funded the conflict to the fullest extent."