US seeks to create new coalition for Strait of Hormuz — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 30. /TASS/. The US administration has approached other countries with a proposal to join a new international coalition to ensure freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the US State Department has sent information about the new maritime initiative to US embassies and asked diplomats to persuade foreign governments to join it. The article noted that the new US-led coalition will be tasked with helping participants share information, coordinate diplomatic efforts, and ensure compliance with sanctions. Although the coalition is not expected to be military in nature, the State Department advised US embassies in a cable to offer other countries the opportunity to become "diplomatic and/or military partners."

The US had previously invited countries to join a planned international coalition to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. In mid-March, President Donald Trump stated that countries that receive oil via the Strait of Hormuz must ensure the passage of commercial vessels through it. He called on the United Kingdom, China, South Korea, France, and Japan in particular to take action. However, according to American media outlets, the US initiative was unsuccessful. The president later emphasized that Washington does not need help with Iran.