Russia formed precisely as union of peoples — Putin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has historically been formed as a union of peoples, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the country's indigenous minorities.

"Historically, I want to emphasize this – we, in fact, often talk about this, but today, on the occasion of the holiday, it would be absolutely appropriate to say this again – Russia was formed precisely as a union of peoples," the head of state said.

The meeting is held as part of educational marathon "Knowledge. First."