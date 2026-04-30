GENICHESK, April 30. /TASS/. European politicians avoid acknowledging Ukraine’s inevitable defeat in the conflict with Russia, but understand that Vladimir Zelensky’s territorial dreams are unrealistic, Kherson Region governor Vladimir Saldo said, commenting on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s statement on Kiev’s potential concessions.

Merz said on April 27 that Ukraine will probably have to make territorial concessions as part of a future peace agreement with Russia.

"This is an unpleasant signal for Zelensky. It indicates that Western support has its limits, and his fantasies about ‘returning to the borders’ are a far cry from reality. Europe is still avoiding to fully acknowledge defeat [in the Ukrainian conflict], but the line of thinking is already changing," Saldo told TASS, adding that the German chancellor’s statement only proves that European politicians are beginning to "say carefully what has been clear for a long time."

"Zelensky’s former formula is not working. In public, Europe will continue uttering a lot of loud words. But behind closed doors, they understand that Russia will not stop defending its people and regions. The Kherson Region is part of Russia. This is a constitutional fact," he stressed.