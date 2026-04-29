Putin, Trump discuss May 9 ceasefire, situation around Iran

Below are key facts about the conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States.

Today’s call became the 12th phone conversation of the Russian and US leaders since Trump returned to the White House in early 2025. The previous one took place on March 9.

During the conversation that lasted an hour and a half, the leaders discussed, among other things, Russia’s readiness to declare the Victory Day ceasefire, Ukrainian peace process and the situation in Iran. They also agreed to stay in touch, including personal conversations and talks at the level of aides and envoys.

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a "frank and businesslike" phone conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said.

Russia’s readiness for May 9 ceasefire

Putin told US President Donald Trump that he is ready to declare a ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations. "Trump actively supported the initiative, saying that this holiday marks our joint victory over Nazism in World War Two," Ushakov said. In his words, the US leader "spoke positively of the Easter ceasefire, recently announced by Russia."

Ukrainian conflict settlement

At Trump’s request, Putin informed his American counterpart about the situation in the special operation zone, where Russian troops "are holding the strategic initiative and pushing back the enemy positions."

The Russian president told Trump that since the beginning of 2025, Moscow had transferred more than 20,000 bodies to Kiev, and received just over 500.

Trump told Russian leader Vladimir Putin that "a deal that would put an end to the conflict in Ukraine is already within reach," Ushakov said. "The US president stressed the importance of bringing hostilities to an end as soon as possible, as well as his willingness to do everything in his power to facilitate this," the Kremlin aide continued. "His representatives will continue to maintain dialogue with both Moscow and Kiev."

"Both Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have given broadly similar assessments of the behavior of the Kiev regime led by Zelensky, who is pursuing a policy of prolonging the conflict, encouraged by European countries and with their support," Ushakov went on.

In his words, the Russian leader "said it unequivocally that Kiev resorts to openly terrorist methods, attacking purely civilian sites on the Russian territory." "Our president reaffirmed that the goals of the special military operation will be achieved in any case," Ushakov added.

He emphasized that Moscow would prefer achieving the goals of the special military operation through negotiations, but "for this to happen, Zelensky must give a positive response to the well-known proposals that have been put forward repeatedly, including by the United States."

In Ushakov’s words, Putin expressed great appreciation for the personal efforts of US First Lady Melania Trump to reunite Russian and Ukrainian children with their families and asked the US president to convey his best birthday wishes to her.

Situation around Iran

The two leaders paid special attention to the situation in Iran and in the Persian Gulf.

"Vladimir Putin considers Donald Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as it should give negotiations a chance and help stabilize the situation in general," Ushakov said.

"The Russian president drew attention to the inevitable, extremely harmful consequences not only for Iran and its neighbors, but also for the entire international community if the United States and Israel resort to violent actions again. And, of course, the option of a ground operation on the territory of Iran seems completely unacceptable and dangerous," the Kremlin aide continued.

He added that "Trump outlined his assessment of the outcome of the recent phase of military confrontation, as well as his views on the difficult situation facing Iran and its leadership."

Ushakov noted that, overall, "among the issues on the international agenda, the presidents focused primarily on the situation in Iran and the Persian Gulf."

Attempt on Trump’s life

Putin conveyed words of support to his American counterpart Donald Trump over his most recent assassination attempt, strongly condemning the crime, "emphasizing [at the same time] the unacceptability of any form of politically motivated violence."

Ushakov added that the date of the crime was emphasized in the conversation. The assassination attempt was carried out on the eve of the birthday of the American president's wife Melania Trump, who was born on April 26, 1970.

Russia-US cooperation

The presidents of Russia and the United States also talked about prospects of mutually beneficial projects in the economy and the energy sector, Ushakov told reporters.

"When Russian-US relations were discussed, huge prospects of mutually beneficial projects in the economy and the energy segment were stated from both sides," Ushakov said. "The whole range of large-scale initiatives in the economy, as the presidents noted, has already been discussed specifically between representatives of our nations."