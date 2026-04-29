Putin tells Trump he is ready to declare Victory Day ceasefire — aide

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told US President Donald Trump that he is ready to declare a ceasefire during the Victory Day celebrations, Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said.

Ushakov said Trump "spoke positively of the Easter ceasefire, recently announced by Russia."

"In this regard, Vladimir Putin informed his US counterpart that he is ready to declare a ceasefire for the period of Victory Day celebrations, too," Ushakov said.

"Trump actively supported the initiative, saying that this holiday marks our joint victory over Nazism in World War Two," the Kremlin aide added.