Putin yet to determine Victory Day truce dates — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will set the exact dates for the Victory Day ceasefire, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"So far, we are proceeding from the fact that we are talking about Victory Day, but the date, when this truce begins and when it ends will be decided by the supreme commander-in-chief. So far, there is no specific decision," he said.

On Wednesday, Putin told US leader Donald Trump over the phone that he is ready to declare a truce for the Victory Day celebrations. Trump actively supported the initiative, noting that the holiday marks a shared victory over Nazism in World War II.