Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Sumy Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Novodmitrovka in the Sumy Region through active operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of the same name - Novodmitrovka - in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,120 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,120 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 170 troops and a US-made counterbattery radar station in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 170 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 275 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 295 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and a surface-to-air missile system in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and six territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bachevsk, Chervonoye, Tolstodubovo, Mirlogi, Novaya Sech, Khrapovshchina and Mironovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades and three motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya, Bugayevka, Staritsa, Polnaya and Karaichnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and six materiel depots in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made counterbattery radar station in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Kovalevka, Monachinovka, Kutkovka and Pristen in the Kharkov Region, Tatyanovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, 17 motor vehicles, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Konstantinovka, Nikolayevka, Orekhovatka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk and Rai-Aleksandrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, a field artillery gun, 11 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot, five materiel depots and a fuel depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault regiment, an unmanned systems battalion of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and six National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Priyut, Novogrigorovka, Lenina, Rubezhnoye, Krasnoyarskoye, Gruzskoye, Svetloye, Kucherov Yar, Zolotoi Kolodez, Shevchenko, Novoaleksandrovka and Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles, two artillery guns and an ammunition depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 295 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 295 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two assault brigades, an air assault brigade and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kolomiytsy and Pokrovskoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Novosyolovka, Rovnoye, Barvinovka, Lyubitskoye and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 295 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery gun and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy surface-to-air missile system in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Malokaterinovka, Dimitrovo, Kamyshevakha, Orekhov and Zaporozhets in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 20 motor vehicles, an artillery gun, a Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system, three electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian UAV, naval drone assembly sites over past day

Russian troops struck sites assembling unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and naval drones for the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites for the assembly, storage and launch of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 139 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 303 Ukrainian UAVs, 10 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 303 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 10 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 10 guided aerial bombs and 303 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed six uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian army in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 138,750 unmanned aerial vehicles, 657 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,072 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,711 multiple rocket launchers, 34,655 field artillery guns and mortars and 60,381 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.