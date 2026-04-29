Trump again calls on Iran to surrender

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has once again called on Iran to surrender and ask for mercy.

"Now they have to cry, ‘uncle.’ That's all they have to do. Just say, ‘We give up. We give up,’" he told journalists.

Commenting on the United States and Israel’s war against Iran, he said that the Islamic republic has already been defeated. "Militarily, we've wiped them out. <…>.But their economy is really in trouble. It's a dead economy," he stated.

In recent weeks, Trump has several times called on Iranian authorities to surrender.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Iranian side, as many as 3,375 people died in the US-Israeli attacks on Iran over 40 days of the war. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad, however both sides later reported that they were unable to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict due to a number of contradictions. On April 21, Trump announced his intention to extend the ceasefire with Iran. Meanwhile, according to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension and will act as it deems necessary in its interests.