{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Iran's nuclear program

US leader says Russia offers help in resolving Iranian uranium issue

Donald Trump says he would prefer Russian leader's involvement "with ending the war with Ukraine"

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin offered assistance in resolving the issue of enriched uranium possessed by Iran.

Commenting on his latest phone conversation with Putin, which took place a few hours ago, the US leader said: "He [Putin] told me he'd like to be involved with the enrichment, if he can help us get it [enriched uranium]."

"I said, I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine. To me, that would be more important," Trump added.

Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said earlier in the day that Putin considers Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as it should give negotiations a chance and help stabilize the situation in general. In his words, the two leaders "focused primarily on the situation in Iran and the Persian Gulf." He added that "Trump outlined his assessment of the outcome of the recent phase of military confrontation, as well as his views on the difficult situation facing Iran and its leadership."

Tags
Iran's nuclear program issueVladimir PutinDonald Trump
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
US may use hypersonic weapons against Iran — agency
According to Bloomberg, if the plan comes to fruition, this will be the first time that the US has deployed hypersonic missiles
Read more
Netanyahu urges civilians to leave Gaza immediately
According to Israeli Prime Minister, the Israeli army will operate "with full force" to destroy all facilities of the Hamas radical group in the Gaza strip
Read more
US administration considers option of declaring end to Iran war — Reuters
According to sources cited by the news agency, US intelligence services are analyzing "how Iran would respond" if the US president declares a unilateral victory
Read more
Jet fuel prices in March surge more than twofold in March — IATA
This was mostly due to severe disruptions at major Gulf hubs due to war in the Middle East
Read more
US Congress Democrats may sue Trump over operation in Iran — Time
The newspaper reports that under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the US president had 60 days to continue military action without legislative approval, that is, until May 1
Read more
Eleven shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops reported in DPR in past day
One person was hurt
Read more
Trump believes conflicts around Ukraine, Iran may end simultaneously
The US leader said he does not know, which war would end first
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
Putin talks to Trump over phone — Kremlin aide
The conversation lasted more than an hour and a half, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Canada’s support not to help Kiev regime — Russian ambassador
Oleg Stepanov noted that these actions would "squeeze yet another sum of money" out of taxpayers’ pockets
Read more
UAE's exit from OPEC could unsettle African oil market — portal
According to the portal, once production quotas are lifted, the United Arab Emirates could increase output by more than 40%, which will intensify competition in markets supplied by higher-cost producers, including countries in sub-Saharan Africa
Read more
UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC leading to political consequences — expert
It is unlikely to have a significant impact on the oil market, Somchai Virunhaphol said
Read more
Drone war not causing stalemate on front — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that Ukraine became a testing ground for the West
Read more
US Treasury authorizes transactions for sale of Lukoil's foreign assets until May 30
The license permits transactions related to negotiations regarding the sale, alienation, or transfer of Lukoil International GmbH and its assets
Read more
Hungary views China as pillar of multipolar world — Orban
Hungarian prime minister recalled that Hungary has always adhered to the ‘one China’ principle
Read more
Kinzhal missiles strike terror into Ukrainian troops — Russian security source
The source said the missile’s speed is Mach 10, and air defense systems, including the American Patriot systems, cannot react in time
Read more
Trump says threatened Thailand and Cambodia with new duties
US President said he was sure that the duties is an important tool in the foreign policy for his administration
Read more
Russia breaks up criminal group transferring almost $30 million to sponsor Ukraine
According to FSB press office, five members of the group have been detained, and its organizer, a Latvian citizen, has been placed on an international wanted list
Read more
First LNG tanker since start of Iran conflict passes through Strait of Hormuz — agency
According to Bloomberg, the Liberian-flagged tanker Mubaraz loaded a cargo from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Das Island facility in the UAE
Read more
Coup attempt thwarted in Mali: Russian Defense Ministry’s statements
Approximately 12,000 militants were involved in the attempted coup
Read more
Senior Hamas official congratulates Putin on his victory in Russian presidential election
According to Ismail Haniyeh, the movement "counts on strengthening the ties of friendship and developing cooperation with Russia"
Read more
Trump says Ukraine is defeated, but illustrates his words with references to Iran
When asked which conflict - in Ukraine or in Iran - will be settled first, Trump said they might be resolved at the same time
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
Zaporozhye plant de jure, de facto belongs to Russia, no one else — director
According to Yury Chernichuk, an object like a nuclear power plant cannot have two gods or two masters
Read more
Iran decides to end US aggression once and for all — Foreign Ministry
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized that the United States has consistently failed to acknowledge the shifts within Iran and the realities on the ground
Read more
Kiev resorts to nuclear blackmail with West’s approval — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Ukrainian militants, who invaded Russia’s borderline Kursk Region two years ago, planned to seize the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and plant bombs there
Read more
US secretary of war pledges particular US favor to allies who prove themselves
According to Pete Hegseth, US allies are "nations capable of doing far more for themselves than they have"
Read more
Ukrainian drone attack kills five people in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Another two members of the family were taken to the Rylsky District Hospital in serious condition
Read more
Press review: Putin, Araghchi hold talks as Mali war challenges Russia’s Africa Corps
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 28th
Read more
Hegseth names deterrence of China as Pentagon’s second most important task
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in his address to the US House Armed Services Committee that his department’s main task is to protect the homeland
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Industrial site in Russia’s Perm Region ablaze as air defenses down 98 UAVs overnight
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, drones were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov, and Saratov Regions, and Crimea
Read more
Russian envoy to Netherlands slams transfer of Scythian gold to Kiev as 'theft'
Moscow won’t just stand by and watch that happen, Vladimir Tarabrin said
Read more
US businesses maintain investments in Russia, most companies remain — AmCham head
The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Battlegroup North and Battlegroup South units gained control of settlements of the same name - Novodmitrovka, in the Sumy Region and in the DPR
Read more
US ready to use military force in Western hemisphere — Pentagon chief
According to Pete Hegseth, "after years of neglect, the United States will restore US military dominance in the Western hemisphere"
Read more
Putin approves Trump’s decision to extend ceasefire around Iran
The Russian president stated that it should give negotiations a chance and help stabilize the situation in general, Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Putin dismisses claims that Russia offered Iran satellite system as ‘fake news’
The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing current and former U.S. and Middle Eastern officials that Moscow planned to supply Iran with Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite
Read more
US influenced UAE's decision to leave OPEC — expert
Miguel Jaimes argued that the US is actively seeking to undermine the cohesion of OPEC+, a coalition led by Russia and Saudi Arabia, by applying pressure on member countries - including Russia - over the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Astronaut Deniz Burnham to fly on ISS-76 mission with Russian cosmonauts
Dmitry Petelin will be the commander of the Soyuz MS, while Konstantin Borisov and Deniz Burnham will serve as the ship's flight engineers
Read more
Kiev starts using new types of radar at Konstantinovka in DPR — expert
In addition, the Russian military have noticed the enemy's use of an American mobile electronic countermeasure and electronic warfare station AN/TPQ-36 near Izhevka, Andrey Marochko said
Read more
US prepares plan for ‘short, powerful’ wave of strikes against Iran — news outlet
According to the report, Washington has effectively rejected Tehran’s proposed three-stage plan, under which Iran is ready to negotiate with the US
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Putin, Trump agree to stay in touch — Kremlin aide
"The presidents agreed to continue staying in touch personally and at the level of their aides and representatives," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
US leader says Russia offers help in resolving Iranian uranium issue
Donald Trump says he would prefer Russian leader's involvement "with ending the war with Ukraine"
Read more
Zelensky provoking nuclear conflict, not seeking peace — Zakharova
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman pointed to Vladimir Zelensky’s earlier remarks that Ukraine should be given both NATO membership and nuclear weapons as security guarantees
Read more
Trump tells Putin deal to resolve Ukraine conflict is nearing
Yury Ushakov noted that, with regard to the Ukrainian settlement, "the US president stressed the importance of bringing hostilities to an end as soon as possible, as well as his willingness to do everything in his power to facilitate this"
Read more
Trump trying to destroy Iran by causing internal divisions — top lawmaker
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on Iranians to preserve unity in order to thwart the enemies’ plans and prevent the country from falling apart
Read more
Putin begins meeting with Congolese president in small circle
Denis Sassou Nguesso has arrived in Russia on a state visit
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Two Russian goalies among three nominees for NHL’s Vezina Trophy
Jeremy Swayman from the Boston Bruins rounds out the shortlist for the trophy
Read more
Liberating Ilyinovka in DPR, Russian troops push into Dolgaya Balka — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, intense clashes are ongoing west of Konstantinovka
Read more
Kiev building multi-layered defense line near Kursk border area — expert
Andrey Marochko added that the enemy is laying minefields and setting up decoy positions
Read more
Beijing vows harsh response if US slaps sanctions on China over Ukraine
In the process of settling relations with the Russian Federation, the US is not entitled to impose so-called sanctions against Chinese companies and individuals, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian noted
Read more
Liberation of Ilyinovka allows Russian troops to encircle enemy in DPR — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Ilyinovka on April 28
Read more
Tehran to strike enemy infrastructure similar to that attacked in Iran — top diplomat
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran will attack US infrastructure in the Persian Gulf region
Read more
Trump 'kills' Ukraine's NATO hopes — media
The article states that former US President Joe Biden was already skeptical about Kiev’s accession to the alliance
Read more
Lavrov to meet with Kazakh president, hold talks with top diplomat
The visit is expected to yield a plan of contacts between the two countries’ foreign ministries in the coming years
Read more
Putin tells Trump he is ready to declare Victory Day ceasefire — aide
Yury Ushakov said the US president "spoke positively of the Easter ceasefire, recently announced by Russia"
Read more
Russia open to discussion on how to build disarmament-promoting atmosphere
According to Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov, both nuclear and non-nuclear states should take part in this process
Read more
Iran gives US new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz — media
The new proposal was given to the US via Pakistani mediators
Read more
Grossi says IAEA, Russia discuss removal of enriched uranium from Iran — news agency
According to the report, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that this is a complex operation requiring political approval, but he did not reveal any further details
Read more
US pushed UAE to exit OPEC to pressure Saudi Arabia — expert
According to Mauricio Esteves, the situation points to a deep crisis within OPEC among Persian Gulf countries
Read more
US, Europe still disagree on Ukraine — Trump
We have some disagreements on Ukraine and not having to do with NATO so much as European countries, he told reporters at the White House
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Putin conveys support to Trump after his assassination attempt — Kremlin
According to Yury Ushakov, the Russian leader strongly condemned the crime
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
Canada training Ukraine’s Azov fighters, despite statements to the contrary — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, on April 15, Canadian journalist David Pugliese published an article stating that, between January 13 and February 5, a fighter from the Azov brigade had undergone training at the Royal Military College of Saint-Jean
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
Roscosmos invites NASA chief to Russia
The US Senate unanimously voted to appoint Nelson to the post of NASA chief in late April
Read more
US says has redirected over 40 vessels since beginning of naval blockade of Iran
CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper says Tehran cannot sell around 69 million barrels of oil already loaded onboard its tankers due to the blockade
Read more
Russia prepared for settlement, but Kiev not in position to dictate terms — MFA
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova separately says that Moscow does not have high hopes for dialogue with the US
Read more
US works to prevent Iran from buying arms from China, says Pentagon chief
The Pentagon chief also stated that the United States has enjoyed "an astounding military success" on the battlefield with Iran
Read more
US leader believes UAE's exit from OPEC, OPEC+ may help lower fuel prices
The Emirati state news agency WAM reported on April 28 that the country had decided to withdraw from OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1 of this year
Read more
Putting the Western hemisphere on notice, nuclear deterrence: Pentagon chief’s remarks
The United States is ready to conduct military operations in the Western Hemisphere if they are necessary to promote US interests, Pete Hegseth said
Read more
US leader describes talk with Russian president as good
He added that, in his view, Putin wants the conflict to be settled, which is a great sign
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Russian forces push Ukrainian military 2 km away from border — military expert
According to Andrey Marochko, by developing success in the Kharkov direction, the Russian military is forming a buffer zone at the junction with the Belgorod border area
Read more
China increased Russian LNG imports by 18.2% in 2025
As follows from the General Customs Administration statistics, the price of LNG imports for the reporting period amounted to $4.98 billion, same as in 2024
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
EU ambassadors agree 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Swedish presidency
The previous package was adopted on February 25 of this year
Read more
Su-47 Berkut successfully serves as flying laboratory — Sukhoi Design Bureau chief pilot
According to Sergey Bogdan, the technological solutions used in the development of the Berkut cargo compartments were later successfully applied in the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
Read more
What we know about detention of Russian man for plotting terror attacks in Crimea
FSB officers detained a Russian man, who plotted terrorist attacks in Crimea using improvised explosive devices under the direction of Ukraine’s special services, the FSB revealed
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
US leader says he offered Putin 'a little bit of a ceasefire' in Ukraine
Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin had informed his US counterpart during a phone call of his willingness to declare a ceasefire for the period of Victory Day celebrations
Read more
AmCham Russia urges US to allow banks to use dollars for Russia payments
According to Robert Agee, American businesses are counting on anti-Russian sanctions being lifted
Read more
UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC leading to oil market restructuring — expert
"The influx of UAE crude is anticipated to drive the oil price down and challenge Saudi Arabia’s dominance in the global oil market," Hung Wing Lok said
Read more
US policy was geared to undermine Russia’s security — diplomat on New START suspension
Russian Ambassador at Large Andrey Belousov said that this was the reason why Moscow suspended its participation in the treaty
Read more
Ukraine’s economics ministry expects 2014 inflation at 19%
Read more
US leader says prospect of new strikes on Iran hinges on progress in talks
The deal will not be reached "unless they agree that there will be no nuclear weapons," Donald Trump says
Read more
Critics label Elon Musk US 'shadow president' — media
The report says that "Musk’s rapid-fire messages - which included numerous false claims about the contents of the spending bill - ricocheted" across Washington
Read more
France, Poland’s drills to cause irreparable damage to non-proliferation regime — diplomat
As Maria Zakharova stressed, Moscow will make every necessary effort to ensure that such provocative actions and plans are duly assessed during the Review Conference
Read more
Trump again calls on Iran to surrender
The US leader says that the Islamic republic has already been defeated
Read more
DPR court sentences US mercenary to 13 years in prison in absentia
The court found that Michael Keith Garcia Brigola arrived in Ukraine in March 2022 and joined the International Legion of the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
US may use hypersonic weapons against Iran — agency
According to Bloomberg, if the plan comes to fruition, this will be the first time that the US has deployed hypersonic missiles
Read more
Putin, Trump discuss May 9 ceasefire, situation around Iran
The presidents agreed to stay in touch, including personal conversations and talks at the level of aides and envoys
Read more
Weekly inflation in Russia reach 0.05% — statistics
Inflation totaled 0.01% a week earlier
Read more
Russia rejects very possibility of using nuclear arms in Ukraine — diplomat
Ambassador al Large Andrey Belousov stressed that it is in Russia's "best interest that nuclear weapons are never used"
Read more
Foreigners rightfully recognize Russia’s T-72 as best tank in world — expert
"The T-72 is recognized as the most mass-produced second-generation tank and is even listed in the Guinness Book of Records," Sergey Suvorov said
Read more