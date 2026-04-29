US leader says Russia offers help in resolving Iranian uranium issue

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin offered assistance in resolving the issue of enriched uranium possessed by Iran.

Commenting on his latest phone conversation with Putin, which took place a few hours ago, the US leader said: "He [Putin] told me he'd like to be involved with the enrichment, if he can help us get it [enriched uranium]."

"I said, I'd much rather have you be involved with ending the war with Ukraine. To me, that would be more important," Trump added.

Russian Presidential Aide for International Affairs Yury Ushakov said earlier in the day that Putin considers Trump’s decision to extend the ceasefire with Iran to be the right one, as it should give negotiations a chance and help stabilize the situation in general. In his words, the two leaders "focused primarily on the situation in Iran and the Persian Gulf." He added that "Trump outlined his assessment of the outcome of the recent phase of military confrontation, as well as his views on the difficult situation facing Iran and its leadership."