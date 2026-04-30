Middle East conflict won’t end in foreseeable future — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The Middle East conflict will not end in the foreseeable future, since "chaos brings money," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the "Knowledge. First" federal educational marathon.

"I believe that this conflict will not end in the foreseeable future because chaos brings money. Many countries and forces have an interest in prolonging this conflict. Despite the suffering of those living in the Middle East, fuel is constantly being added to the fire, or, if you will, it is being poured with gasoline," the security official pointed out.

According to him, this conflict will continue to develop, "de-escalating in some places and flaring up again in others." "But what is happening now is, of course, linked to the events around Iran, the aggression that was essentially unleashed by the US with Israel's support. It's clear that, under certain conditions, this conflict will end sooner or later. It is difficult to predict the future at this point. But I have no doubt that the source of the conflict will remain," Medvedev emphasized.

He also noted that it is impossible to settle this conflict using tactics such as "the so-called notorious deal that everyone is constantly harping on about these days." Medvedev pointed out that it can only be resolved through the full application of international law. "This is the work of a large number of people. It is a complex process. At the same time, we must implement the decisions adopted by humanity, such as the resolutions regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict adopted by the UN since 1947. There have been many resolutions since then. The negotiation process must be based on that," he said.

At the same time, the security official noted that, since many forces are not interested in achieving final reconciliation, conflicts in the Middle East "will not disappear in the coming decades." "We need to be aware of this," he concluded.

The "Knowledge. First" federal educational marathon is dedicated to the Year of Unity of the Peoples of Russia. TASS is the event’s general information partner.