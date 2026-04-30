MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Empty shelves in British stores are the result of poor decisions by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the energy sector, Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev said on social media X.

"The Independent newspaper is warning about empty shelves in UK supermarkets just as a 'tsunami' of the energy crisis hits the country right on schedule. The next blow is expected in two weeks. Starmer's wrong decisions in energy have led to empty shelves in stores," he wrote.

Earlier, The Independent reported that after the end of the US-Iran war, farmers' costs will rise, which in turn will lead to higher prices for livestock and vegetables.