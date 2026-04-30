LUGANSK, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will be able to further tighten the encirclement around the Konstantinovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic after taking control of the Novodmitrovka settlement in the Sumy Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, Marochko told TASS that the seizure of Novodmitrovka creates a threat of encirclement of the entire Kiev’s group of forces stationed in Konstantinovka.

"Our military have begun to form a kind of a fire pocket around Konstantinovka and are tightening the encirclement around the city. And, naturally, the successes in Ilyinovka and Novodmitrovka only confirm my conviction that Ukrainian militants could soon find themselves surrounded in the Konstantinovka settlement," he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 29 that the Russian Armed Forces had taken control of Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.