MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The victory of Russia in the special military operation will ensure stable development, rising incomes, and progress in addressing housing and demographic challenges for residents, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at the "Knowledge.First" federal educational marathon.

"Victory [of Russia in the special military operation] will bring stability, enabling development under a clear and predictable framework, which includes what our people and citizens are also expecting," Medvedev emphasized. "This includes income growth, resolution of housing issues, and demographic problem solutions for every family, with a modern healthcare system and a contemporary education system required, so the tasks remain unchanged."

"However, addressing all these tasks requires stability and security, which depend solely on successfully completing the objectives of the special military operation," he concluded.