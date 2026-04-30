Capitulation one of best ways to resolve conflict — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The surrender of one of the parties is one of the most effective methods of conflict resolution in geopolitics in terms of shaping further developments, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev said at the "Knowledge.First" federal educational marathon.

"Most conflicts around the world do not necessarily end with a treaty. It is good when consensus is reached on all the key elements of a settlement. But usually conflicts end with the surrender of one of the parties. That is the most effective way to resolve a conflict," the politician said, answering a question about conflict resolution in international relations.

According to him, one side naturally emerges victorious while the other is defeated. However, manipulation and the use of "deals" in geopolitics often lead to conflicts resurfacing again.

"Resolving international issues through simplistic exchanges is a dead end. It does not yield results. As I’ve already mentioned, resolving any issue requires the efforts of a vast number of people: diplomats, military personnel, economists, and government officials. And this is a very delicate fabric that is woven over the course of, as a rule, days, months, sometimes years. The strength of this fabric determines the fate of a future conflict, which may or may not break out at all," Medvedev concluded.