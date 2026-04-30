West goes beyond all bounds considering nukes for Kiev — Russian MFA

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. The fact that some forces in the UK and France are considering the transfer of components of nuclear weapons to Ukraine goes beyond all bounds, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Andrey Belousov said.

"This goes beyond all bounds," he noted, addressing the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Earlier, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that London and Paris were actively working to provide Kiev with a nuclear bomb and delivery means.

According to the SVR, the idea is to secretly send European components, equipment and technology related to this field to Ukraine. The French TN75 warhead from the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile is one of the options under consideration.