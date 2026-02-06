Minsk to expand range of missiles for Polonez-M MLRS — Military Industry Authority head

MINSK, February 6. /TASS/. Belarus plans to expand the range of missiles that can be used by the Polonez-M multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the near future, Dmitry Pantus, Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industy, told reporters.

"Any weapon system requires modernization sooner or later, and the Polonez is no exception. We plan to expand the range of missiles compatible with this system in the very near future. It’s also important to note that, given the rapid development of electronic warfare, all countries involved in rocket production are now paying special attention to missile jamming resistance," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the Military Industry Authority head, this trend is currently a global one. "This is a global trend, and we are also working to keep pace," he said. "We are engaged not only in the work in the field of missile production but also in enhancing the jamming resistance of all systems that utilize satellite navigation channels," said Dmitry Pantus.