Russian security forces successfully use AK-15 rifles in countries with hot climate — CEO

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian defense and security personnel successfully employ AK-15 assault rifles in accomplishing their missions in countries with a hot and wet climate, Kalashnikov Group CEO, board member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Alan Lushnikov told TASS.

"In general, the 7.62mm caliber is very popular in countries of the Middle East and Africa. I can say that compact versions of the AK-15 assault rifle, namely, the shortened AK-15K and the small-size AK-15SK are widely used by units of our defense and security structures that protect Russia’s interests abroad. So, in addition to their operational evaluation in the special military operation zone, assault rifles of the AK-15 family are also successfully used in accomplishing combat assignments in regions with a hot and wet climate," the chief executive said.

This experience allows the Kalashnikov Group to hope for the further promotion of these assault rifles in the world, he said.