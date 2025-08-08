Azerbaijan, Armenia, US adopt declaration on peace settlement — White House

WASHINGTON, August 9. /TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and US leader Donald Trump have adopted a joint declaration on a peace settlement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as the creation of a transportation corridor between the two countries, according to US TV broadcasts live from the signing ceremony at the White House.

The transportation corridor will be called the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity.

Earlier, Trump held bilateral meetings with Pashinyan and Aliyev.