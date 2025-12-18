Over half of Americans believe Trump oversteps his authority — poll

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. More than half of American citizens believe that US President Donald Trump exceeds his powers, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University shows.

A total of 54% of voters think Trump "is going too far", 37% believe the president is acting strictly within the scope of his authority, while 7% say Trump is not making full use of the powers available to him.

The poll was conducted among 1,035 registered voters across the US from December 11 to 15 with a margin of error of 3.9 percentage points.

Earlier, the results of a joint poll by Reuters and Ipsos showed that Trump’s approval rating among Americans stands at 39%, close to its lowest level since his inauguration on January 20. At the same time, 59% of respondents said they disapprove of Trump’s performance as president.