Ukraine strikes Zaporozhye plant to create threat of nuclear catastrophe

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army delivers strikes against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant to create the nuclear catastrophe threat and destabilize operations of the plant, Communications Director of the nuclear plant Evgenia Yashina told TASS.

"The situation with security at the Zaporozhye NPP remains very tense. The plant is constantly under threat because of systemic shelling by the Ukrainian army. Any incident may lead to the most grave after-effects, with its scale being hard to be imagined," she said.

"Compared to 2022, the strikes become more targeted but no less dangerous. Their goal is the same - to destabilize plant operations and create threat of the nuclear catastrophe," Yashina added.