Novak supports proposal to limit number of gasoline exporters

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak supported proposals of the Ministry of Energy to limit the number of gasoline exporters and asked to continue efforts of increasing the fuel offer on the domestic market in conclusion of the meeting on the situation in the petroleum products market, the Russian government said on Monday.

"In conclusion of the meeting, the deputy prime minister supported proposals of the Russian ministry of energy on limiting the number of gasoline exporters and asked the federal antimonopoly service and the energy ministry to continue interacting with oil companies on the increase of engine fuel sales volumes on the petroleum products market, including as part of exchange trading," the government said.

The Russian Ministry of Energy said earlier it intends to curb ‘gray’ export schemes of gasoline and is considering an option of preparing a list of fuel exporters.