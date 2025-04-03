New car, LCV sales plunge 26% YOY in Q1 2025 in Russia — AEB

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles fell in Russia by 26% to 254,100 units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) says.

"According to the AEB Automobile Manufacturers’ Committee, total sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in March 2025 amounted to 82,656 units. According to the PPC, new car sales in March amounted to 83,095 units, which is 45% less than in March 2024. Sales for the first three months of 2025 compared to sales for the same period in 2024 decreased by 26% and amounted to 254,069 vehicles," the Association informed.

"The first quarter of this year was marked by a contraction in the new cars and light commercial vehicles market. Over the past 10 years, the only worse results, in percentage terms, were in March in 2022 (-59%), and in the first quarter of 2015 (-36%)," said Alexey Kalitsev, the Chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

"The negative dynamics have intensified due to the fact that the previously repeatedly mentioned factors, such as high financial burden, were supplemented by the expectation among buyers that some previously departed companies would return to the Russian market. This expectation arose against the backdrop of news about potential changes in geopolitical conditions. Some clients decided to wait a little longer, thus increasing the volume of deferred demand, which in the future may lead to growth," he noted.

The continuation of the current trend may lead to a crisis in the industry, Kalitsev stressed, adding that urgent support from the government will be required. In particular, attention should be paid to preferential loans and taxi fleet renewal programs, he added.