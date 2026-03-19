Putin highlights Paralympians as example of overcoming adversity in life

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The success of Russia's Paralympians at this year's Olympic Games shines a light on how one can overcome difficult life circumstances, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Paralympians following the 2026 Paralympics.

"Your performances and victories, your path to success is a great example of how one can and should overcome any life circumstances, always maintain dignity and optimism, perseverance and endurance, be true to one's principles, traditions and beliefs," he said.

He said that the athletes' enthusiasm, focus on results, self-belief, and hard work led them to huge success, which both they and Russia are proud of.