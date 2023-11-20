Israel delivers airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers, infrastructure in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, November 20. /TASS/. Israeli warplanes delivered airstrikes on Hezbollah command centers and infrastructure facilities in Lebanon to retaliate launches from there, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"In response to the launches from Lebanon toward Israel throughout the day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah operational command centers and terrorist infrastructure," it said. "Additionally, earlier today, the IDF struck a terrorist cell in the area of Metula, northern Israel."

Apart from that, according to the IDF, sirens signaling "a hostile aircraft infiltration" sounded in norther Israel earlier in the day. "A launch was identified that fell in an open area in the Misgav Am area. Additionally, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious target. No aircraft infiltration occurred," it added.