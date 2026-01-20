Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Tuesday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.21% to 2,744.35 points and 1,111.81 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble fell by 1.5 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.1275 rubles.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time (07:20 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 0.38% at 2,739.81 points and at 1,109.97 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate was up by 0.55 kopecks at 11.148 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.3% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,742.07 points.