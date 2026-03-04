Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the start of the main trading session, according to trading data. The yuan-to-ruble rate rose at the start of trading.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices fell 0.03% to 2,824.16 and 1,146.35 points, respectively. The yuan rate rose 2.2 kopecks compared to the previous trading session's close, reaching 11.19 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index had accelerated its decline, trading at 2,823.74 points (-0.05%), while the RTS Index was at 1,146.18 points (-0.05%).

Meanwhile, the yuan rose 0.25 kopecks to 11.165 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) was down 0.27% at the opening of the morning trading session, trading at 2,817.39 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time.