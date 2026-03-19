Russia to continue constructive efforts to bolster space security — MFA

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The point of no return in preserving space as a conflict-free domain has not yet been reached, and Moscow will continue to make constructive efforts to strengthen space security, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement responding to remarks by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on American dominance in space.

The diplomat noted that, when it comes to keeping space "peaceful and free of weapons and conflict," the "point of no return" has not yet been reached.

"Much depends on urgent and coordinated action by the international community," Zakharova said. "We will continue our constructive efforts to strengthen space security in the interests of all humanity," she added.