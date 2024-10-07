West benefits from security tensions in Iran, Russia — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The escalation of security tensions in Iran and Russia benefits Western countries, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"The collective West consistently supports those players who drive regions like West Asia and Eurasia into instability and exacerbate security tensions between Iran and Russia," he stated.

Earlier, former Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu noted that contacts between Russia and Iran have increased in response to security threats faced by both countries. According to Shoigu, "cooperation between Russia and Iran has always been characterized by its dynamic and multidimensional nature."