Russia’s defense innovation support service to remove bureaucratic barriers — ministry

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The service to support innovation in the defense industry launched in Russia aims to remove communication barriers between developers of new solutions and customers, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reported earlier that jointly with the Defense Ministry, with the support of the State Industrial Information System (SIIS), they launched a service to identify and implement promising technologies for innovative solutions in the interests of national defense and security.

"One of the key objectives of the service is to remove communication barriers between developers of new solutions and customers. Participation in the project consists of several stages: submitting an application, receiving a task, selecting a support measure, creating an innovative solution, and confirming the stated characteristics. Digital interaction between participants at all stages of the process is also planned to be implemented on the SIIS platform," the Defense Ministry noted.

Support for and backing of such initiatives will be provided under the auspices of the Voyentekh (Military Technology Initiative) project, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry jointly with the All-Russian People’s Front movement. The service was launched with the aim of creating a military-civilian ecosystem uniting enterprises of the ‘big’ and ‘people’s’ defense industry, scientific research, and development institutions. Deputy Defense minister Vasily Osmakov said earlier that the selection process will be ongoing. Technological priorities include ground-based robotic systems, unmanned aerial and waterborne systems, electronic warfare and electronic intelligence systems, and medical and biological solutions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced that the implementation and testing of the initiatives will be carried out by the Defense Ministry’s Innovation Department with the participation of the ERA Military Innovation Technopolis, which will serve as a project office for project lifecycle management. Project participants will also be able to select the optimal support measure to address their challenges.