Belarus may host Russia’s S-400 air defense systems near Minsk, Lukashenko says

MINSK, February 17. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday, the possibility of deploying Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems near Minsk.

"We may deploy them somewhere east of Minsk or near Minsk and we will keep an eye on what is going on in Kiev, beyond Warsaw and so on," Lukashenko told journalists on Thursday following his visit to the Osipovichi training ground during the Russian-Belarusian joint exercise Union Resolve 2022, BelTA news agency reported.

The Belarusian head of state noted that currently there is a S-400 system in the republic, which is being mastered by the Belarusian servicemen at the training center. "If necessary, we will deploy a couple more systems, although we don’t need more," he continued.

According to Lukashenko, this is a weapon that "covers" at a distance of 600 kilometers." "We are talking about purchasing several of these systems," he specified. At the same time, the Belarusian leader added that the S-300 systems are sufficient for the country’s defense needs.