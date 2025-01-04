Mirra Andreeva fails to reach final of WTA tournament in Brisbane

SYDNEY, January 4. /TASS/. Russia's Mirra Andreeva lost to Belarus' Arina Sobolenko in the semifinal match of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Brisbane.

The match ended 6-3, 6-2 in favor of Sobolenko. In the final, she will face Russia's Polina Kudermetova, who reached the final earlier in the day by defeating Ukraine's Angelina Kalinina 6-4, 6-3.

Andreeva is 17 years old and is ranked 16th in the WTA rankings. She has one singles victory under the organization's auspices. Andreeva's best result in Grand Slam tournaments is reaching the semifinals of the 2024 French Open.

Sobolenko, 26, is the world number one and has won 17 WTA titles. She won the US Open in 2024 and the Australian Open, which she also won in 2023. Sobolenko has also won two Grand Slam doubles tournaments: the US Open (2019) and the Australian Open (2021).

The tournament in Brisbane belongs to the WTA 500 category and is played on hard surface. It will end on January 5. The current winner of the tournament is Kazakh Elena Rybakina, who is not in the current draw. Maria Sharapova won the Brisbane tournament in 2015.