Shipbuilders deliver special-purpose sub with nuclear-powered drones to Russian Navy

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Sevmash Shipyard delivered the Project 09852 special-purpose submarine Belgorod that will carry Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones to the Russian Navy, the Shipyard’s press office announced on Friday.

"On July 8, 2022, a special ceremony was held at the Sevmash Production Association (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation), Russia’s largest shipbuilding enterprise, to sign a certificate of the acceptance/delivery of the Belgorod research submarine to the Navy," the press office said in a statement.

The submarine is designed to address diverse research tasks, implement research and rescue operations and can carry deep-water rescue and autonomous unmanned submersible vehicles on its board.

As Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov said at the submarine’s delivery ceremony, the Belgorod will open new opportunities in carrying out research.

"The submarine Belgorod opens new opportunities for Russia in holding various researches and helps carry out diverse scientific expeditions and rescue operations in remote areas of the World Ocean," he said.

Belgorod submarine

The Project 09852 special-purpose submarine Belgorod, the first carrier of Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drones, was floated out on April 23, 2019. The submarine was initially planned to be delivered to the Navy in 2020. According to available data, its delivery was delayed as the program of its trials was not completed, which was also due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Russia’s state armament program through 2027, shipbuilders will deliver three special-purpose nuclear-powered submarines to the Russian Navy.