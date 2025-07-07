Overnight strikes on Yemen involved some 20 fighter jets, Israeli military says

TEL AVIV, July 7. /TASS/. Israel’s overnight attack on Yemen involved about 20 fighter jets, the Israeli army said in a statement.

"Last night (Sunday), approximately 20 fighter jets, using over 50 munitions, struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, Salif, and the Ras Kanatib Power Plant," the statement reads.

Earlier, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation warning for the above-mentioned areas in the Houthi-controlled part of Yemen. The Houthi air force reported that Israeli airstrikes had been repelled.

After the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The attacks ceased following the introduction of a ceasefire in the enclave in mid-January of this year. However, after the ceasefire was derailed in early March, the Houthis declared the resumption of strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and resumed their attempts to attack Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport. In response, Israel has been targeting Houthi facilities, including the international airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, held by the rebels, as well as ports and power plants.