Tanker entering canal in south Russia damaged in drone attack

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 12. /TASS/. An empty tanker was damaged and caught fire as it was attacked by a drone while entering the Azov-Black Sea canal, Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar said.

"As a result of a drone attack, a tanker was damaged while entering the Azov-Black Sea canal. There were no casualties. The fire has been contained. The vessel was empty, so there is no threat of an oil leak," he wrote on the Max messenger.

In all, over 20 drones were destroyed in the Rostov Region overnight. Drones were spotted over the cities of Taganrog and Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, as well as in four municipalities in the region and over the Gulf of Taganrog.