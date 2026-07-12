Russian strikes hit port infrastructure in Odessa, Chernomorsk

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces launched group strikes, hitting port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and Chernomorsk where military cargo, sea vessels, and a ferry were located, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces launched group strikes using long-range air-launched precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. As a result, port infrastructure facilities in Odessa and Chernomorsk, Odessa Region, used for unloading and storing military cargo, fuel, and lubricants, as well as sea vessels and a ferry delivering these supplies to Ukrainian ports, were hit," the ministry said.

A crew of Geran drones has destroyed a gas distribution station used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kramatorsk, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"A 'Geran' unmanned aerial vehicle crew struck a gas distribution station in Kramatorsk, DPR, used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces. The Russian armed forces continue to hit facilities that supply energy to enterprises serving the military-industrial complex. The successful destruction of the target is confirmed by real-time objective monitoring tools," the statement reads.