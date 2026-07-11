US delivers strikes on Iranian targets in Strait of Hormuz area — Axios journalist

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. The US military is delivering strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz area, Axios journalist Barak Ravid wrote on the X social network, citing a US administration official.

"US military is conducting strikes against Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz area," he wrote on the X social network.

In his words, the strikes are being carried out in response to shots earlier fired by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) at a commercial ship in the area.