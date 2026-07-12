Israel to hold regular parliamentary elections on October 27

TEL AVIV, July 12. /TASS/. Elections to Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, will be held on October 27, 2026, The Times of Israel reported.

"The current Knesset will complete its full term and will not be dissolved [early]. The election date remains as established by law - October 27," the newspaper quoted Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik as saying during a Knesset House Committee discussion.

These would be Israel’s first parliamentary elections to be held on schedule since 1988, with all the following parliaments being dissolved early.

The Knesset is elected for a term of four years. Back in April 2023, Israel’s Central Elections Committee set the date for the next parliamentary elections on October 27, 2026, in case the current parliament is not dissolved early. The current Knesset, like many previous ones, was expected to be dissolved ahead of time.

Following the last parliamentary elections in Israel in November 2022, a ruling coalition of far-right and ultra-orthodox political forces was formed around the right-wing party Likud. Its leader Benjamin Netanyahu took his sixth office as prime minister and formed the country’s government.

According to public opinion polls, Likud retains leading positions, with the Yashar party led by former Chief of the General Staff Gadi Eisenkot being slightly behind. However, neither of them can count on parliamentary majority. The current coalition parties are failing to win at least 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset.